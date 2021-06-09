By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the lightweight champion of the world Teofimo Lopez as he prepares to face his mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday June 19th at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida and shown live on Triller pay-per-view. Teofimo shared his view of his era of Haney, Tank, Ryan and himself being compared to the 4 Kings of Sugar Ray, Duran, Hagler and Hearns, the legacy he hopes to leave in boxing like one of his idols Mike Tyson and the challenge that Kambosos poses to him in the ring and much more!

