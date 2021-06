Chavez: Someone is going down, for the fans! “No headgear in the last round.” By Przemek Garczarczyk Ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez talks about his upcoming fight against Hector Camacho Jr, taking off headgear and just give it to the fans, why he lost his first fight, and why he could be undefeated for 100 fights. _ Marco Antonio Barrera returns Friday on PPV

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.