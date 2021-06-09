Zanfer Promotions has announced that former WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) will now face former GGG challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KOs) on June 19 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, on DAZN. Szeremeta stepped in for Maciej Sulecki, who pulled out for a second time against the former champ.

Munguia closed the most intense stage of his preparation on Tuesday in Temoaya, State of Mexico, and exhibited great condition and boxing form as he aims to defend his WBO Intercontinental middleweight title.