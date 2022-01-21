January 20, 2022
Boxing News

Exclusive Interview: "Freeway" Ricky Ross

By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with convicted former drug trafficker “Freeway” Ricky Ross who was once in prison serving a life sentence when he discovered a loophole that set him free and has since become an author, motivational speaker and now running his new venture Team Freeway Boxing with long time boxing insider Rick Glaser. “Freeway” dives into his fascinating life starting in Los Angeles running a massive drug empire and now using those experiences to work with fighters that may have been discarded by others and looking for another chance and so much more in this exclusive interview.

