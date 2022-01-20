Brooklyn-born super middleweight sensation Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) will defend his NABO belt against crafty Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event Saturday, March 19 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

In the junior middleweight co-feature, 19-year-old Xander Zayas (12-0, 9 KOs) will fight in his first scheduled eight-rounder against Quincy “Chico” LaVallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs).

The eight-round televised opener will see the return of lightweight U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) against Esteban Sanchez (18-1, 8 KOs).

Berlanga-Rolls, Zayas-LaVallais and Davis-Sanchez will air live on ESPN.

Undercard action will stream on ESPN+ and is scheduled to include junior welterweight John “El Terrible” Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder, welterweight Pablo “Pretty Boy” Valdez (6-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round attraction, junior lightweight Henry “Moncho” Lebron (14-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder, and a four-rounder featuring junior welterweight Kelvin Davis (3-0, 2 KOs).

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment, tickets start at $51 and go on sale Friday.

Fans are required to provide proof they have received either two doses of a two-shot COVID-19 vaccination or one dose of a single-shot vaccine. Fully vaccinated (at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose) fans are not required to wear a mask. Everyone else age 2 and older is required to wear a mask while in the venue, except while actively eating or drinking.