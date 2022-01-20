Former welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman has declared his intention to return to the top of the boxing world as he steps back into the ring on February 5 for the first time since 2019 against former junior welter champ Mario Barrios on PPV in Las Vegas.
“The sport of boxing demands greatness out of Keith Thurman. I demand greatness out of Keith Thurman. For all those who hold titles, get ready, as it’s not for long – I’m back baby! Time for me to dominate the welterweight division,” proclaimed Thurman during a training session at his home boxing gym, the St. Pete Boxing Club. “The sport of boxing, my legacy, is not over. The story is still being written. In 2022 we have a new chapter for Keith Thurman…with a belt, without the belt, I’m one of the greatest welterweights in the world today!”
He’s back? For a second time? He can’t really call himself “one time” anymore. Nobody is buying your krappy PPV, either “Two time” lol
lispy tricker…whispy licker…money is king.swansong..
Back from what???
The past.
Fight Crawford or Spence next, no more talk as we seen where that got you after old man Pacman beat u up.
Keith “no time” Thurman needs to do his talking with his fists. If he wants to make a believer out of me, then he needs to take care of the smaller Barrios in impressive fashion.. no going backwards like he did against Danny Garcia.. he was knocked down by the smaller, faded Pac-Man and has been hurt by fighters not known for being big punchers. He has a pretty tough assignment coming off a long layoff if he’s gonna back up what he’s saying.
Good fighter, but no we won’t pay more PPV$ just because he wants to give us less frequency fights. I’ll watch for free somewhere. Losing a PPV debut does not qualify you for 2 years off and another PPV next time up.
Well Mr. Thurman, we will see in the next few fights.