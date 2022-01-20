Former welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman has declared his intention to return to the top of the boxing world as he steps back into the ring on February 5 for the first time since 2019 against former junior welter champ Mario Barrios on PPV in Las Vegas.

“The sport of boxing demands greatness out of Keith Thurman. I demand greatness out of Keith Thurman. For all those who hold titles, get ready, as it’s not for long – I’m back baby! Time for me to dominate the welterweight division,” proclaimed Thurman during a training session at his home boxing gym, the St. Pete Boxing Club. “The sport of boxing, my legacy, is not over. The story is still being written. In 2022 we have a new chapter for Keith Thurman…with a belt, without the belt, I’m one of the greatest welterweights in the world today!”

