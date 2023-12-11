Excampeón del WBC, Magsayo vence a Avelar en California El ex campeón de peso pluma del CMB Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (25-2, 17, KOs) logro un triunfo mediante un espectacular KO en el tercer asalto contra Isacc Avelar (17-7, 10 KOs) el sábado por la noche en Infinite Reality Studios en Long Beach, California. Magsayo, ahora peleando en el peso ligero junior, conectó con un gancho de izquierda que dejó fuera de combate a Avelar. Espinoza vence a Ramírez por título pluma de la OMB Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

