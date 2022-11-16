By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former WBC flyweight champ Daigo Higa (19-2-1, 17 KOs), 117.75, swept all rounds and pounded out a nearly shutout decision (100-90 twice, 99-91) over Thailand’s Songsaeng Phoyaem (18-3, 12 KOs), 116.25, over ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Having his WBC belt stripped on the scale prior to his slated defense against Cristofer Rosales and having been halted by the Nicaraguan in nine rounds in April 2018, Higa fell into hell with a 22-month hiatus chiefly caused by an indefinite suspension that eventually ended after a year and five months. Higa moved up to the bantam category, and tasted an upset defeat by puzzling lefty Ryosuke Nishida in April of the previous year. Even now Daigo hasn’t regained his previous power, pugnacity and punching sharpness. Higa kept stalking the durable Thailander all the way but failed to score an expected knockout.

In the semi-windup, hard-punching welter prospect Jin Sasaki (13-1-1, 12 KOs), 144, overpowered and dispatched Thailander Phatiphan Krungklang (10-4-1, 6 KOs), 144.25, at 2:31 of the third round in a scheduled eight.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions.

