Nine inductees make up the 2023 class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame just announced. They are:

Pro Boxer – Carlos Elliott, Mike Hutchinson

Amateur Boxer – Phillip Jones, Griffin Goleman

Old Timer – Willie “The Worm” Monroe

Manager/Trainer/Promoter – Janks Morton

Support Personnel – Dr. Ron Moon, Patsy and WL Kennedy

Date and location of the induction ceremony to be announced