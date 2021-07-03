Ex campeón N’Dam victorioso en Francia El ex campeón de peso mediano de la AMB Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KOs) ganó por decisión de ocho asaltos sobre Gabor Gorbics (26-20-1, 16 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el Restaurant U Nichjaretu en Calvi, Haute-Corse. Francia. N’Dam, de 37 años, ganó cómodamente 80-73 en las tarjetas de los jueces para romper una racha de dos derrotas consecutivas. ShoBox regresa el 23 de julio

