El ex campeón de peso mosca del WBC Charlie Edwards (20-1, 7 KOs) se adjudicó el título europeo de peso gallo con una decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre el actual campeón Thomas Essomba (13-9-1, 4 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el famoso York Hall de Londres. Los resultados fueron 117-111, 116-112 y 118-111.
