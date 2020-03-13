El promotor Lou DiBella ha anunciado que el evento Broadway Boxing programado para el 19 de marzo en el Showboat Hotel en Atlantic City, Nueva Jersey, que se transmitirá en vivo en UFC FightPass, ha sido cancelado. “Insto a todos nuestros boxeadores y fanáticos del boxeo a mantenerse a salvo y seguir los consejos de los funcionarios de salud”, dijo DiBella.
