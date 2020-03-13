Evento de Lou DiBella en Atlantic City para el 19 de marzo es cancelado El promotor Lou DiBella ha anunciado que el evento Broadway Boxing programado para el 19 de marzo en el Showboat Hotel en Atlantic City, Nueva Jersey, que se transmitirá en vivo en UFC FightPass, ha sido cancelado. “Insto a todos nuestros boxeadores y fanáticos del boxeo a mantenerse a salvo y seguir los consejos de los funcionarios de salud”, dijo DiBella. Suspenden eventos de boxeo en Nueva York Benavidez defenderá el cinturón del WBC el 18 de abril en Arizona por Showtime

