Unbeaten junior middleweight Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield (7-0, 5 KOs) scored a third round KO over Agustin Cicero (16-19-3, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. Holyfield dropped Cicero four times in round two, but Cicero survived the round. Holyfield then dropped Cicero again 11 seconds into round three and the bout was halted. Holyfield, son of ring legend Evander Holyfield, was fighting in his first six-rounder.