USA lightweight Keyshawn Davis, considered to be USA Boxing’s best gold medal hope, scored a key win over top seeded Sofiane Oumiha of France in a Round of 16 bout on Saturday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics. Davis (3-0, 2 KOs as a pro) staggered Oumiha with a right hand in round two and the bout was halted. Seemed a premature stoppage and Rio Olympics silver medalist Oumiha complained bitterly. Davis will move on to the quarterfinals against Russian Gabil Mamedov.

Davis, along with USA super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr., USA featherweight Duke Ragan, and USA female welterweight Oshae Jones remain in the gold medal hunt.