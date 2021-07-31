Weights from Atlantic City Christian Tapia 130 vs. Mason Menard 129.2

(NABA Super Featherweight Title) Dylan Price 119 vs. Edwin Rodriguez 118

Anthony Young 146.8 vs. Todd Manuel 146.4

Ricardo Caraballo 111.4 vs. Harold Lopez 111.8

Jerome Conquest 140.4 vs. Wilfredo Garriga 140

Brendan O’Callaghan 158 vs. Anthony Young 154

Desmond Lucas 146.4 vs.Trey Martin 147.4

Isaiah Wise 158.6 vs. Luis Solis 159.8 Venue: Showboat Hotel, Atlantic City

Promoter: Hard Hitting Promotions

Stream: Flo Combat

Doors: 6 PM ET/1st Bell: 7 PM ET Olympics: Keyshawn Davis TKOs top seed

