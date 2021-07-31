Christian Tapia 130 vs. Mason Menard 129.2
(NABA Super Featherweight Title)
Dylan Price 119 vs. Edwin Rodriguez 118
Anthony Young 146.8 vs. Todd Manuel 146.4
Ricardo Caraballo 111.4 vs. Harold Lopez 111.8
Jerome Conquest 140.4 vs. Wilfredo Garriga 140
Brendan O’Callaghan 158 vs. Anthony Young 154
Desmond Lucas 146.4 vs.Trey Martin 147.4
Isaiah Wise 158.6 vs. Luis Solis 159.8
Venue: Showboat Hotel, Atlantic City
Promoter: Hard Hitting Promotions
Stream: Flo Combat
Doors: 6 PM ET/1st Bell: 7 PM ET
Looks like another opportunity for Menard to get spectacularly knocked out here. He is a small David Price. Ko’d every time he faces a puncher