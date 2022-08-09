A clash between middleweight Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and welterweight Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is on for October 8 at the O2 in London as the sons of two of the sport’s most famous names battle it out in a second-generation showdown on DAZN. It is reported the bout will be contested at a 156lb catch weight.

Chris Eubank Jr: “I grew up watching their legendary battles and always wanting to emulate that, and find my own arch nemesis… could this now be Conor Benn? We will find out. He has walked the same path as I have. I know his struggle. Living in the shadow of a legend and trying to break out of that shadow and make his own name. If he can beat me, his name will be made, and he will never walk in his father’s shadow again.”

Conor Benn: “This fight is for the legacy and was an opportunity I felt I couldn’t pass up. My team and I had other options on the table as I’m currently ranked top 5 with all governing bodies at welterweight and no doubt I’m looking for a World Championship fight very soon, but this fight is embedded with so much history and I know it’s one the public really want to see. To me this fight is personal – it’s more than titles and rankings, this is unfinished business between our families!”

* * *

Eubank Sr and Benn Sr captured the nation’s imagination with their bitter rivalry during a boom era for British boxing in the early nineties. The pair laid it all on the line in front of millions on terrestrial TV, sharing two legendary battles in 1990 and 1993. Eubank Sr stopped his foe in the ninth round of their first bruising battle at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

It took three years for the rematch to happen which took place at a sold-out Old Trafford in Manchester. The clash for the WBC and WBO super middleweight titles ended in a draw and the pair never fought each other again. But their sons will reignite the family feud in one of the biggest fights the UK has ever seen.