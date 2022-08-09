This Friday night’s R&B Promotions fight card on board the Battleship New Jersey in Camden has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 28th. A full card of boxing with many of the same fighters that were ticketed for Friday night’s show will see action on August 28th. A formal announcement with the updated card will be released shortly.
