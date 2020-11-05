WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada will next fight mandatory challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. The WBC ordered free negotiations to carry out this fight, promptly informing all parties involved. If no agreement can be reached within the next 30 days, the purse bid for the bout will be held on Tuesday, December 1.

In their first battle, Sor Rungvisai achieved a majority decision victory over el “Gallo” to successfully defend his title in early 2018. In their rematch last year, Estrada won a unanimous decision.