November 4, 2020
Boxing Results

Stanionis stops DeLoach, remains unbeaten

Undefeated 2016 Lithuanian Olympian welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (11-0, 8 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over Justin DeLoach (19-5, 10 KOs) on Wednesday night at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Stanionis broke down DeLoach and dropped him twice in round nine. The bout was waved off after Stanionis’ follow-up barrage. Time was 2:53.

Unbeaten super welterweight Chordale Booker (16-0, 7 KOs) won an eight round split decision over Sonny Duversonne (11-2-2, 8 KOs). Scores were 77-75 Duversonne, 77-75, 77-75 Booker.

Unbeaten super lightweight Kent Cruz (16-0-1, 10 KOs) was victorious when Erik Castillo (9-3, 3 KOs) didn’t come out with round three.

Estrada-Rungvisai III bout ordered by WBC

