January 22, 2021
Boxing News

Estrada-Chocolatito undercard

Jessica McCaskill (9-2 3 KOs) and Cecelia Brækhus (36-1 9 KOs) will rematch for the undisputed female welterweight title on March 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, live worldwide on DAZN, on a card topped by the rematch between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez.

In a third world title bout, new Matchroom signing Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0 9 KOs) will defend his WBA light flyweight title against Axel Vega (14-3-1 8 KOs).

An announcement on ticket on-sale dates and prices will be made in due course

Leo, Fulton, Pasillas, Aleem make weight
Rungvisai returns against Sithmorseng

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I realize McCaskill is defending, but would LOVE to see Cecilia win! Jessica fights like a drunkard at a bar!! Damn! Can your trainer polish your fundamentals just a bit???!!!???

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: