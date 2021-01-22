Jessica McCaskill (9-2 3 KOs) and Cecelia Brækhus (36-1 9 KOs) will rematch for the undisputed female welterweight title on March 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, live worldwide on DAZN, on a card topped by the rematch between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez.

In a third world title bout, new Matchroom signing Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0 9 KOs) will defend his WBA light flyweight title against Axel Vega (14-3-1 8 KOs).

An announcement on ticket on-sale dates and prices will be made in due course