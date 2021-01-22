The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered negotiations for the vacant minimumweight championship between Mexico’s Jose Argumedo (23-4-1, 14 KOs) and Nicaragua’s Byron Rojas (27-4-3, 11 KOs). The World Championships Committee notified both teams that they must initiate the 30-day process to reach an agreement, according to rule C.28 of the Championships Rules. The period started on January 20th and will close on February 19th, 2021 (-5 GMT).

As required by the rule, Argumedo, WBA #1 at 105 pounds must fight Rojas, WBA #2, for the vacant belt.

The Championships Committee may call to purse bids if the teams do not reach an agreement within the established time, while the distribution of the purse will be 50% for each party as established by WBA rule D.19.