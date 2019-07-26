WBC super flyweight world champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (39-3, 26 KOs) and Dewayne “Mr. Stop Running” Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) are gearing up for their August 24 DAZN showdown at the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Mexico. Estrada is conducting his training camp in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, while Beamon is preparing in Las Vegas.



Dewayne Beamon: “On August 24th we’re going to wage a war that will be a candidate for Fight of the Year. Everyone who sees it is going to respect us. If Estrada lasts twelve rounds, he’ll earn my respect.”

Juan Francisco Estrada: “We’re going to get in the ring as usual, prepared physically and mentally for a 12-round war. Beamon is a very complete fighter, very fast, but we’re going to make him stop to exchange punches. We’ll make him live up to his “Stop Running” nickname.”