Melvin “Melo” Lopez 120.4 vs. Lucas Rafael Baez 125.8
Harold “King” Calderon 147.2 vs. Diego “El Irani” Perez 147
Josec “Escorpion” Ruiz vs. Daulis Prescott
John D. Martinez 154 vs. Gilberto “Yoruba” Dos Santos 155.5
(NBA super welterweight title)
Armando “Gentleman” Alvarez 149.6 vs. Gabriel F. “Chilo” Punalef 149
Alexei “Hurricane” Collado 128.6 vs. Ramon “Tito Cirujano” Esperanza 130.8
Mike “Magic” Plania 123 vs. Matias “Hurrican” Arraigada 123.8
Patrick “Semtex” Molina 247 vs. Hector Perez 200
Johan “Caballo De Atila” Lopez 234.8 vs. Raphael “Ethasor” Akpejiori 255.6
Daniel “Raspy” Placeres 131.2 vs. Valerio Nocera 132.4
Venue: Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort & Gaming “Dome” in Miami,FL
Promoter: M&R Boxing Promotions