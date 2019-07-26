Boxeo Telemundo Ford continues its summer series tonight with a return to Mexico City. Edson “Buba” Ramirez (18-3-1, 8 KO’s) challenges WBC Latino champion Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (21-3-1, 13 KOs) in a battle of local favorites at the Blackberry Auditorium.



Ramirez has lost just one fight in his last 19 and that loss was to former world champion Anthony Crolla by decision. He has never been stopped as a professional and feels that his recent international experience, chin, and hunger to win will all be key to his victory.

This will be your first time on Telemundo. What can you tell us about your fighting style?

I like to move forward and stand and trade.

How has it been for you mentally knowing that so many viewers will be seeing you for the first time?

I don’t feel any pressure. I’m more excited for the opportunity and will not let it pass me by.

How was your preparation for this fight?

I had a very strong training camp. Like myself, I know that Pintor likes to stand and trade punches. For this kind of fight, I had to be in excellent condition to endure and be victorious.

How much did you learn from your experience in fighting a former world champion in the United Kingdom?

I learned so much. I thought I made a good account of myself. I made a lot of mistakes but I learned from them and corrected them in this training camp. I will look much better in my fight tonight than in the past.

You’re coming up a weight division for this fight. Do you see this as an advantage for Pintor?

I see this as a major opportunity for me to earn a world ranking. I feel very strong at 147 and still have my agility and speed. I can still make 140 without a problem and excel as well.

Anything to say in closing?

I hope all who can watch will do so. It is going to be all action. We’re going to fight toe to toe with neither wanting to give ground.

“Trompas” Pintor vs “Buba” Ramirez airs tonight 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo in the U.S and on Wasssport.TV in Mexico and all of Latin America.