By Jeff Zimmerman

IBF super featherweight champ Tevin Farmer (29-4-1, 6 KOs) stopped by Media Day at Maple Ave Boxing Gym in Dallas, Tuesday, for a light workout as he prepares to defend his title against Guillaume Frenois (46-1-1, 12 KOs) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas this Saturday night and shown live on DAZN. Farmer and Frenois square off under the 140lb title unification of Maurice Hooker and Jose Ramirez.



In an exclusive interview with Fightnews.com®, Farmer shared his thoughts about being appreciated, coming back after early career losses to become champion and Keith Thurman’s class in his first loss to Manny Pacquiao.

Do you feel under-appreciated as a fighter, a champion?

No, not really. I feel like my story is, not me personally. I feel like all the fighters out there and all the fans know that I’m one of the best, most talented fighters in the world. They know that. My story, I feel like it is under-appreciated.

Is it because people do not know your story?

It could be both. People may not know it and people could be unappreciative. Some people don’t appreciate it, period. Whether it’s boxing or not boxing, people are very unappreciative.

My favorite line is: If you fight top competition once a year, they are going to say you’re inactive. If you fight more than once a year and fight whoever you can, they are going to say you’re fighting ducks. So, who gives a shit anymore. The job is to go win and get the victory. The job is to make the money, the job is to make the most defenses that you can. Fans are going to love you and they are going to hate you, I don’t give a shit.

On overcoming so many losses early in your career and becoming a champ?

Most can’t do that. I lost 4 in my first 12 fights. I was 7-4-1. This was very, very difficult. I don’t think most people would have survived this. Most people would have quit and got a job and have done something else. I don’t think they would have continued.

What kept you going during those early career losses when most would have quit?

I’m a winner at life, so that shit don’t matter. If I’m going to quit, I’m going to quit as a winner.

What did you think of Keith Thurman being gracious in defeat after suffering his first loss as a pro to Manny Pacquiao?

I became more of a fan of Thurman after that, because of his graciousness. No excuses and he took his loss like a man and he’s going to be back, people like that are going to be back.

Are most trying to protect their records these days?

Everybody is trying to protect their record. Everybody.