WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte has commented on social media about allegations that he failed a drug test a few days before last Saturday’s fight with Oscar Rivas.

Dillian Whyte: “I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days. I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can’t talk about it for good legal reasons. I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square. Thanks for all the support, it really means a lot to me.”

Both Rivas’ promoter Yvon Michel and the WBC have stated that they were never notified of any adverse findings in the pre-fight drug testing.

The British Boxing Board of Control issued the following not very helpful statement: United Kingdom Anti-Doping undertake all anti-doping procedures on behalf of British Boxing Board of Control and any subsequent findings, decisions, suspensions and sanctions are upheld by the British Boxing Board of Control in line with United Kingdom Anti-Doping. No further comment will be made at this time.