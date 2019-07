In honor of the memory of Maxim Dadashev, Top Rank has set up an official GoFundMe account. All proceeds from the account will be donated to Maxim’s widow, Elizaveta Apushkina, and their two-year-old son. Maxim’s friends and family would like to thank the entire boxing community for their outpouring of love and support. To donate, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/madmaxdadashev