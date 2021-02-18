Sean McComb 134.3 vs. Gavin Gwynne 134.1
(Commonwealth lightweight title)
Darren Tetley 146.1 vs. Samuel Antwi 146.2
(English welterweight title)
Danny Carr 129.8 vs. Dean Dodge 129.2
Pierce O’Leary 142.8 vs. Irvin Magno 140.9
Paddy Donovan 149.4 vs. Siar Ozgul 149
Mark McKeown 127.3 vs. Brad Daws 128
Mohammed Sameer 164 vs. Kearon Thomas 163
Elliot Whale 149.2 vs. Jamie Stewart 149.7
Venue: Whites Hotel Bolton, England
Promoter: MTK Global
TV: ESPN+
So they’re fighting for the LGBTQ belt?
I was thinking the same thing.