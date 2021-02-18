ESPN+ Weights from England Sean McComb 134.3 vs. Gavin Gwynne 134.1

(Commonwealth lightweight title)

Darren Tetley 146.1 vs. Samuel Antwi 146.2

(English welterweight title)

Danny Carr 129.8 vs. Dean Dodge 129.2

Pierce O’Leary 142.8 vs. Irvin Magno 140.9

Paddy Donovan 149.4 vs. Siar Ozgul 149

Mark McKeown 127.3 vs. Brad Daws 128

Mohammed Sameer 164 vs. Kearon Thomas 163

Elliot Whale 149.2 vs. Jamie Stewart 149.7 Venue: Whites Hotel Bolton, England

Promoter: MTK Global

