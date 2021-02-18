February 18, 2021
Boxing News

ESPN+ Weights from England

Unnamed (6)

Sean McComb 134.3 vs. Gavin Gwynne 134.1
(Commonwealth lightweight title)
Darren Tetley 146.1 vs. Samuel Antwi 146.2
(English welterweight title)
Danny Carr 129.8 vs. Dean Dodge 129.2
Pierce O’Leary 142.8 vs. Irvin Magno 140.9
Paddy Donovan 149.4 vs. Siar Ozgul 149
Mark McKeown 127.3 vs. Brad Daws 128
Mohammed Sameer 164 vs. Kearon Thomas 163
Elliot Whale 149.2 vs. Jamie Stewart 149.7

Venue: Whites Hotel Bolton, England
Promoter: MTK Global
TV: ESPN+

Avanesyan-Kelly Final Press Conference
Newly signed Gutierrez set for U.S. debut

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: