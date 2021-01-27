Former world champion Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley Jr. has agreed to a new contract extension with ESPN, it was announced today. Bradley joined ESPN in 2016. Under the agreement, Bradley will continue to serve as boxing analyst for Top Rank on ESPN and appear on a variety of ESPN platforms including ESPN+. He will also continue to work alongside Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna, Joe Tessitore and Andre Ward, on pre- and post-shows and ringside contributions.