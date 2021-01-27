Former world champion Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley Jr. has agreed to a new contract extension with ESPN, it was announced today. Bradley joined ESPN in 2016. Under the agreement, Bradley will continue to serve as boxing analyst for Top Rank on ESPN and appear on a variety of ESPN platforms including ESPN+. He will also continue to work alongside Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna, Joe Tessitore and Andre Ward, on pre- and post-shows and ringside contributions.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I love Tim Bradley, the man is so cool and humble and I enjoy him as a commentator…
The reason I have to watch ESPN boxing with the sound off: Timothy Bradley’s screeching. If they could get someone smooth like Sergio Mora, I would sub to ESPN+, too.
IDK, maybe the covid pandemic has shortened the options, but I think Bradley is not the guy to be alongside Kriegel, Ward, Tesitore and Berardo Ozuna.
*Osuna