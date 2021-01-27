Looks like WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr is currently on his way from Germany to Florida for Friday’s showdown with WBA interim titlist Trevor Bryan. Charr will get into town with a bit over 48 hours to spare before the opening bell.

Now we hear Fres Oquendo is seeking an injunction to halt the Charr-Bryan fight. Lots more drama ahead.

As of now, the DKP bout sheet is looking like this:

Manuel Charr vs. Trevor Bryan (WBA heavyweight title)

Beibut Shumenov vs. Raphael Murphy (WBA cruiserweight title)

Bermane Stiverne vs. TBA (heavyweight)

Ronald Johnson vs. Raphael Zumbano (heavyweight)

Johnnie Langston vs. Robert Sims (cruiserweight)