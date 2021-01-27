Looks like WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr is currently on his way from Germany to Florida for Friday’s showdown with WBA interim titlist Trevor Bryan. Charr will get into town with a bit over 48 hours to spare before the opening bell.
Now we hear Fres Oquendo is seeking an injunction to halt the Charr-Bryan fight. Lots more drama ahead.
As of now, the DKP bout sheet is looking like this:
Manuel Charr vs. Trevor Bryan (WBA heavyweight title)
Beibut Shumenov vs. Raphael Murphy (WBA cruiserweight title)
Bermane Stiverne vs. TBA (heavyweight)
Ronald Johnson vs. Raphael Zumbano (heavyweight)
Johnnie Langston vs. Robert Sims (cruiserweight)
LOLOL The circus is in town. Oquendo needs to find a job, his boxing days are LONG gone!!
Yes, this is becoming a messy card for boxing. Charr is in a bad spot since he only had a short time to train and get ready.
This is an embarrassment to boxing
Frez Oquendo who lost his last fight 7 years ago? THAT Fres Oquendo? Oh good grief…
What a mess. Odd makers have this card -10000 to have 1000 buyers or less.
I feel bad for Fres. He was a good fighter that got screwed throughout his career. Half of his loses were total robberies. But come on. If he gets a shot after being out for so long then it would be nonsense. Jump in and beat a Stieverne or Arreola and then we can talk about where you stand.
Are you sure he got screwed? Look at who 6 of his losses are against…David Tua, Chris Bird, John Ruiz, Evander Holyfield, James Toney, Oliver McCall…….Quality opponents who knew how to take him into the later rounds…..
So a guy who hasn’t fought since 2014 is suing to stop a “heavyweight title” fight between a guy who has not fought since 2017 and a guy who has not fought since 2018. Where’s Riddick Bowe when you need him? Toss that WBA interim title–which both Charr and Bryan have claimed–into the trash.
I remember Eddie Hearn was concerned that Oquendo wouldn’t even be able to receive a license to box and that was like two years ago, I think it would be even more of a worry now. Or maybe we’re wrong and ole Fres has kept himself in immaculate condition at nearly 48 years of age.
Clearly it’s Charr that he’s after because you don’t hear from him at all when Anthony Joshua fights or when they gave Trevor Bryan that thing of a title for beating BJ Flores.
The best thing about this card is that it’s fun to mock! Don King is a year older than both my parents and they both come up with some of the craziest ideas and say some of the craziest things not realizing how out of touch they are with reality. I’m wondering if that’s what’s happening here? It’s nearly impossible to convince someone with dementia that what they’re saying no longer makes sense. I don’t know if Don King has dementia, but this whole card is so ridiculous it makes me wonder.