By Hesiquio Balderas

After his big upset victory over Miguel Berchelt, WBC super featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez is been hunted by the big names in the division, including Vasyl Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, and others. 2x Manager of the Year Frank Espinoza, the man who handles the career of Valdez, gave us the lowdown in an exclusive interview.

“The Lomachenko rumors are false,” Espinoza told Fightnews.com®. “There’s no truth to it. I don’t know where that rumor came from. We haven’t negotiated it, we haven’t even talked about the possibility of such a fight. Nobody has called me. It’s just rumors.

“But we’re open for anything in the future. If that fight comes along we certainly will consider it. Right now Oscar is resting and we have no plans whatsoever. We’ll see what happens, but at this moment I can confirm that the rumors of the Lomachenko fight are false.”