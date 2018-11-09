Fearsome super lightweight crusher Shohjahon “Descendant of Tamerlane” Ergashev will return to action this Saturday, November 10, at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago against Springfield, Massachusetts, veteran Zack “AK47” Ramsey.

Ergashev (13-0, 12 KOs) of Detroit via Uzbekistan and Ramsey (8-4, 4 KOs) will meet in a six-round battle on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight Tournament doubleheader featuring former WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Krzysztof Glowacki (30-1, 19 KO), from Walcz, Poland, will face Maksim Vlasov (42-2, 25 KO) of Samara, Russia, in a 12-round battle for the Interim WBO World Championship and former WBC World Cruiserweight Champion Mairis Briedis (24-1, 18 KO) from Riga, Latvia, will take on Hamburg, Germany’s Noel Mikaelian (23-1, 10 KO) for the WBC World Diamond Belt Championship.

Ergashev is off to a roaring start as a professional, going the distance only once, thus far. He is the current World Boxing Association International Super Lightweight Champion. The 26-year-old moved from is native Uzbekistan to train at Detroit’s Kronk Gym last year and his thudding power has only improved.

“I have been training in Detroit for seven weeks and I feel that I am getting better and better with each camp,” said Ergashev. “I look forward to putting my skills on display November 10 in Chicago.”

Dmitrriy Salita, the promoter mining Russia and Central Asia for super prospects like Ergashev, says the powerful southpaw is headed for greatness.

“Shohjahon Ergashev is the best super lightweight in the world and, pound-for-pound, one of the hardest punchers in boxing,” said Salita. “I look forward to another impressive showing from him on a big championship night of boxing in Chicago.”