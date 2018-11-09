Telemundo Deportes’ “Boxeo Telemundo,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., returns to Telemundo for its final “season” of the year, presenting four weeks of action-packed bouts, starting Friday, November 16 at 11:35 p.m. ET, live from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. The season premiere will feature Puerto Rican Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez and Mexican Juan “Pinky” Alejo battling for the WBO/NABO flyweight title.

All fights will be broadcast live on Telemundo and live streamed on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app with additional extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

René Giraldo and Edgar López return as commentators alongside Abner Mares who joined the team last season. Mares, who is an activate fighter, is a four-division World Boxing Champion and former Olympian. He was the second youngest fighter to be a three-time World Boxing Champion, and has held IBF Bantam Weight, WBC Super Bantam Weight, and WBA and WBC Featherweight titles.

The season will feature four straight weeks of action, including the return of the program to South Florida as Mexican Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza confronts Colombian Yeison “El Yei” Vargas for the WBO Bantamweight Latin title. The fight will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale, on Friday, November 30.

In the season opener, WBA #4 WBO #5 IBF #9 world-ranked Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (21-2-1 12 KO’s) of Caugas, Puerto Rico enters the ring for the third time this year on the Telemundo platform. In his first fight of the year, Gonzalez captured the NABO title by split decision when he defeated fringe Mexican contender Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez. He later reappeared in the summer series to defend his title against former world title challenger Julian Yedras and is now looking to close out the year with another successful title defense.

In the other corner, WBC #24 light flyweight Fecombox champion and former two-time world title challenger Juan “Pinky” Alejo (24-5-1 14 KO’s) of Monterrey, Mexico is making his first appearance on Telemundo. In his last outing, Alejo fell short in his bid to win the WBO world light flyweight title and is looking to come back strong against Gonzalez.

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford” 2018 fall season will continue on November 23 with an exciting bout between Adrian “Gatito” Curiel vs. Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres at Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, Mexico. Later it travels to South Florida for the November 30 bout, culminating the season back in Mexico City where Antonio Toño Moran confronts Edson “Buba” Ramirez for the vacant WBO Lightweight title.

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” will return again in February, 2019 to celebrate its 30th anniversary and continue its storied tradition of being the top boxing destination and longest-running boxing program in Spanish language media. Debuting in 1989, “Boxeo Telemundo” has showcased more than 50 world champions, including Erik Morales, Felix Tito Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Daniel Zaragoza, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Oscar “Chololo” Larios and Israel “El Magnífico” Vazquez, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.”