The World Boxing Association (WBA) officially opened its operations in Lausanne, Switzerland. The boxing body has been expanding its horizons now for years in the hands of its president, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, and now specifies the opening of a new office in the European country.

With the current reality of boxing, whose participation in the future Olympic Games has been compromised recently due to the problems of leadership, the WBA has proposed to participate actively and be a protagonist in the rescue of the sport. In addition, the goal of the entity is to make pugilism return to the highest place in sports, as it was in the past.

The new office, with address at Rue du Liseron 7, 1006, Lausanne, Switzerland, is key to the “El Regreso del Boxeo” project. With the expansion, the WBA seeks to have a headquarters in the sporting epicenter of the world and be close to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The idea is to offer the knowledge and experience acquired over the years and contribute to the recovery of boxing with mutual work.

In this new stage, the commitment is greater and the organization will put all its efforts in continuing to achieve the objectives set with the help of the international world organizations and following the plans laid out.