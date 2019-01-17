A 10-round clash between undefeated super lightweight prospects will headline ShoBox: The New Generation when Uzbekistan’s power-puncher Shohjahon Ergashev (15-0, 14 KOs) takes on Mykal Fox (19-0, 5 KOs) on February 15 live on Showtime from Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas. In the co-featured fight, ShoBox veteran Jesse Angel Hernandez (12-1, 7 KOs) returns to face WBO #4-ranked Thomas Ward (25-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

This is the second of two February editions of the prospect developmental series. Undefeated super middleweight prospect Ronald Ellis will take on DeAndre Ware topping a three-fight ShoBox telecast on February 1.