On Friday, March 1, Boxeo Telemundo returns to the beautiful Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. In the ten-round welterweight co-main event, unbeaten Derrieck Cuevas (18-0-1, 14 KOs) will face veteran Ed “The Lion” Paredes (38-7-1, 25 KOs).

Henry Rivalta, Director of Boxing for The Heavyweight Factory, says another main event will be added shortly. Tickets for “Rumble at the Rock IV” cost $60, $100, $150, $250 and $500 and are available through ticketmaster.com.