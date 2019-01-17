World Fighting Championships scored a knockout comeback this past Saturday at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, CA.



In the main event of WFC 98, jr middleweight Madiyar Ashkeyev (11-0, 6 KOs) from Kazakhstan but now fighting out of Oxnard, CA scored a unanimous decision over veteran Luis Hernandez (16-7, 9 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The scores were 98-91 (twice) and 99-90.

In the co-feature, middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0, 7 KOs) – also from Kazakhstan but now fighting out of Oxnard, CA – knocked out Ramon Aguinaga (13-1, 9 KOs) of Chula Vista, CA at 2:50 of the second round.

Both Ashkeyev and Nursultanov train at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard, CA which produced WBO/WBA lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Also in action, lightweight Angel Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) of Santa Barbara, CA connected with a devastating knockout over Chris Beal (0-1) of Santa Barbara, CA at 2:32 of the second round.

Manuel Romero (4-5, 2 KOs) of Santa Maria, CA was impressive as he knocked out the unlucky Bacillo Monterroso (0-5) of Santa Clara, CA in a lightweight match-up. Romero was punishing his opponent when the referee mercifully stopped the action at 2:39 of the fourth round.

John Leo Dato (9-0-1, 6 KOs) born in the Philippines but now fighting out of nearby Santa Maria, CA, continued his winning streak and thrilled the crowd with his knockout of Aaron Hollis (4-9, 2 KOs) of Cincinnati, OH in a jr lightweight encounter. After a slow opening round, Dato came out strong in the second and maintained a relentless attack for the remainder of the contest. Hollis displayed a lot of heart but Dato finally wore down his brave opponent. Hollis was in retreat and had no answer for Dato’s barrage of punches which compelled the referee to stop the action at 2:03 of the fourth round.

“We had another an exciting, sold-out show of world-class boxing,” said Matt McGovern, WFC President. “WFC will be back to the Chumash Casino on April 5th with a MMA card and then we return October 4th with boxing!”