By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #8 light-middleweight Michael Zerafa, who recently lost a twelve round decision to former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook, has thrown out a challenge to fellow Australian and former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn.

“I asked my manager Brendan Bourke to get me the Horn fight,” Zerafa said. “He told me they weren’t interested and had bigger fights on the horizon. I was OK with that, but coming out saying Horn would destroy me within five rounds? Lonergan has lost the plot! I would happily fight Horn whenever he comes to terms with the fact I’m the best super welterweight in the country. Jeff and his team know I’d give him fits! I’m not an outdated, old man like Mundine.”

Zerafa’s trainer Sam Labruna added, “Horn’s team are underestimating Brook and they’re definitely underestimating Michael. Lonergan is a great businessman and a great promoter but he doesn’t know a right hook from a fish hook! Jeff’s style is perfect for Zerafa and Horn’s coach hasn’t taught him anything new since the start. Styles make fights and Jeff is one dimensional and an easy fight for Zerafa.”