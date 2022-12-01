Entrevista exclusiva: Terence “Bud” Crawford Fightnews.com® se reunió con el rey libra por libra Terence “Bud” Crawford mientras se prepara para su próxima pelea contra el contendiente al título mundial David Avanesyan el sábado 10 de diciembre en su ciudad natal de Omaha, NE y se muestra en vivo en BLK Principal. Crawford compartió sus pensamientos sobre su próxima pelea, Regis Prograis check bouncing y la leyenda de MMA Cris Cyborg como co-principal. Habló sobre su relación con Shakur Stevenson y Keyshawn Davis, y también abordó la reciente perorata de IG de Jermell Charlo y mucho más en esta entrevista exclusiva. Declaración del WBC sobre declaraciones del árbitro Carlos Padilla Estrada: Vamos a saber quién es el mejor Like this: Like Loading...

