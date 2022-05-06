Entrenamiento con los medios de Devin Haney Con toda la prensa en la ciudad por Canelo-Bivol, el campeón mundial de peso ligero del CMB, Devin Haney, y su entrenador/padre, Bill, realizaron un entrenamiento con los medios el jueves en el gimnasio Top Rank. Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) está listo para luchar contra el campeón unificado George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) por el título mundial indiscutible el sábado 4 de junio en el Marvel Stadium en Melbourne, Australia. Nuevo oponente para Zhang

