Nuevo oponente para Zhang El peso pesado Zhilei Zhang (23-0-1, 18 КОs) se enfrenta al nuevo oponente Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 КОs) en la conferencia de prensa de Canelo-Bivol de hoy. Zhang originalmente estaba programado para enfrentar a Filip Hrgovic en una eliminatoria de la FIB, pero Hrgovic se retiró, afligido por su difunto padre, quien falleció el mes pasado. Entrenamiento con los medios de Devin Haney RECORD: 1,5 millones asistieron Taylor-Serrano en DAZN

