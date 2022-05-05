RECORD: 1,5 millones asistieron Taylor-Serrano en DAZN DAZN ha anunciado que 1,5 millones de espectadores vieron la transmisión web Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano del sábado pasado. Esta sería fácilmente la cartelera de boxeo más vista jamás encabezada por boxeadoras. El combate se incendió y agotó las entradas de la meca del boxeo, el Madison Square Garden de la ciudad de Nueva York, y Taylor y Serrano ofrecieron una actuación memorable. Los suscriptores de DAZN pueden ver una repetición en cualquier momento en la plataforma. En el Reino Unido, la pelea se puede ver esta noche en BBC 3 y BBC iPlayer. Bryan-Dubois por titulo AMB el 11 de junio en Miami, FL

