Emmanuel Rodriguez nuevo rival de Donaire Según los informes, el campeón de peso gallo del CMB, Nordine Oubaali, fue designado campeón en el receso después de que problemas con la visa arruinaron su defensa del 19 de diciembre contra Nonito Donaire en el Mohegan Sun Arena en Uncasville, Connecticut. Donaire ahora enfrentará a Emmanuel Rodríguez por el título vacante con el ganador requerido para enfrentar a Oubaali a continuación. Showtime televisará en EE. UU. Ex campeón Zurdo Ramírez regresa el 19 de diciembre

