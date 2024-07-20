Hoy se anunció que el ex campeón mundial Tim Tszyu regresará en una eliminatoria por el título mundial de la FIB el 22 de septiembre en un lugar por determinar en Australia. Entre los posibles oponentes se encuentra Erickson Lubin. Tszyu entrenará para la pelea en Las Vegas.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
