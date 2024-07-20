El ex peso welter número uno del mundo Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) se impuso por decisión unánime en diez asaltos al invicto Santiago “Somer” Domínguez (27-1, 20 KOs), clasificado número 11 de la WBO, el viernes por la noche en el Fantasy Springs Resort Casino en Indio, California. Después de diez asaltos, los resultados fueron 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.
