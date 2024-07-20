“Lex” Rocha vence y quita el invicto a “Somer” Domínguez en California El ex peso welter número uno del mundo Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) se impuso por decisión unánime en diez asaltos al invicto Santiago “Somer” Domínguez (27-1, 20 KOs), clasificado número 11 de la WBO, el viernes por la noche en el Fantasy Springs Resort Casino en Indio, California. Después de diez asaltos, los resultados fueron 98-92, 99-91, 99-91. Resultados desde el Poliedro de Caracas en Venezuela El ex campeon Tim Tszyu regresa en septiembre Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

