Víctor Ortiz en la cartelera preliminar de Mayweather El ex campeón de peso welter del WBC, “Vicious” Víctor Ortiz, se enfrenta al número 5 del ranking, Rodrigo Damián Coria, en la pelea coestelar de la revancha del 24 de agosto entre Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. y John Gotti III en la Arena CDMX en la Ciudad de México. Ortiz, de 37 años (33-7-3, 25 KOs), regresa después de una pausa de 26 meses. Fue noqueado por Mayweather en 2011. Coria, un ex campeón latino de la OMB que nunca ha sido noqueado, tiene un récord de 13-5, 2 KOs. “Monster” Inoue defenderá ante TJ Doheny el 3 septiembre en Japón Like this: Like Loading...

