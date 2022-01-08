Estrella Media ha renovado su serie mensual de boxeo, Boxeo EstrellaTV para 2022 con Producciones Deportivas. Las peleas están programadas para realizarse el último viernes de cada mes en vivo desde la Ciudad de México. Las fechas para 2022 incluyen el 28 de enero, 25 de febrero, 25 de marzo, 29 de abril, 27 de mayo, 24 de junio, 29 de julio, 26 de agosto, 30 de septiembre, 28 de octubre, 25 de noviembre y 16 de diciembre.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.