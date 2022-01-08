El Boxeo vuelve a Estrella TV este 2022 Estrella Media ha renovado su serie mensual de boxeo, Boxeo EstrellaTV para 2022 con Producciones Deportivas. Las peleas están programadas para realizarse el último viernes de cada mes en vivo desde la Ciudad de México. Las fechas para 2022 incluyen el 28 de enero, 25 de febrero, 25 de marzo, 29 de abril, 27 de mayo, 24 de junio, 29 de julio, 26 de agosto, 30 de septiembre, 28 de octubre, 25 de noviembre y 16 de diciembre. DAZN anuncia ocho carteleras entre febrero y marzo El boxeo y Panamá unidos para prevenir la delincuencia Juvenil este 14 de enero

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

