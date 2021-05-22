May 22, 2021
Boxing Results

Eggington beats Molina for WBC silver

Photo: Hennessey Sports

In a clash for the WBC silver middleweight title, Sam Eggington. (30-7, 17 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over WBC #9 rated former IBF junior middle champion Carlos Molina (37-12-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Coventry Skydome Arena in Coventry, England. Eggington outworked Molina to win 116-112, 119-109, 117-111. The 37-year-old Molina has never been stopped.

Unbeaten super lightweight Stephen McKenna (8-0, 8 KOs) didn’t waste any time with Damian Haus, scoring another sensational first round stoppage. McKenna now has five KO1s to his name.

Welterweight Kaisee Benjamin won his eliminator for the British title after his opponent Martin Harkin didn’t come out for the eight round after he was dropped in the seventh round with a hard body shot.

Former British light heavyweight champion Shakan Pitters stopped Jermine Springer in the fourth round. Pitters hurt Springer with a big right that caused the referee to jump in and wave it off.

Middleweight Michael Hennessy Jr., son of promoter Mick Hennessey, outboxed Paul Cummings to win on points.

Zepeda tops Lundy, Sims upsets Dominican Kid
Budler wins WBC Silver light flyweight belt

  • Eggington vs Boo Boo next, unification fight lol
    Seriously though Eggington should now get a good paycheck in his next fight,

  • Molina is/was an underrated boxer. His time has passed though. It happens to all of us.

