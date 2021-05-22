WBC #1, WBO #6 super lightweight Jose “Chon” Zepeda (34-2, 26 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs) in the Taylor-Ramirez co-feature on Saturday night inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Coming off his fight of the decade against Ivan Baranchyk last October, Zepeda-Lundy was a uneventful performance with Zepeda winning 98-92 3x.
In an upset, junior welterweight Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (16-2-1, 5 KOs) won an eight round majority decision over previously unbeaten Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs). Scores were 76-76, 78-74, 78-74.
Featherweight Jose Enrique Vivas (21-1, 11 KOs) somehow beat Louie Coria (12-5, 7 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision. Coria dropped Vivas twice in round three. Vivas was also deducted a point for a low blow in round four. Scores were 75-74 3x for Vivas.
Unbeaten local junior lightweight Andres Cortes (14-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Eduardo “Thunder” Garza (15-4-1, 8 KOs) over eight workmanlike rounds. Scores 77-75, 78-74, 79-73.
Two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (7-1, 4 KOs) outscored Ryan Allen (10-5-1 5 KOs) over six rounds. Scores: 60-53 2x and 59-54.
Unbeaten lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Jose Luis Gallegos (20-11, 15 KOs). Time was 1:40.
Middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (4-0, 2 KOs), who was once the top-ranked American amateur at 165 pounds, stopped Calvin Metcalf (10-6-1, 3 KOs) at 1:33 of round four.
He got a 10-7 round and a 10-8 round in an 8 round fight and still lost. That probably means that every judge gave Vivas all of the other 6 rounds in the fight.
Will be amazed if Ramirez beats Taylor…
Elvis looks like he is going to be leaving this building tonight with his 1st loss.
Go Sims.
Someone needs to call the police because Louie Coria got robbed. I hope Sims does not get robbed tonight.
Glad to see Sims did not get robbed.
Well done, Kenneth SIms Jr.
So now it looks like Fury is fighting Deontay Wilder.
I have to be honest. Malik Scott’s boxing IQ is through the roof. He is now training Wilder. If Scott gets rid of Deontay’s weaknesses and trains him properly, there could be a monumental upset. I know boxing. Malik Scott in Deontay’s corner could mean Fury/Wilder 4, with Fury possibly getting KTFO in this up-and-coming fight. Fury then wins fight 4, then, fights AJ 3 times.
Big win for Sims, Jr., but I can also see people believing Rodriguez should have won because he landed more impactful punches for winning professional rounds.
Rodriguez’s left hand was too predictable and too easy to time. Rodriguez will need to develop his jab and getting off the line after he throws his straight left.
Now, Rodriguez realizes he can’t close out fights all the time with his predictable straight left; so, he will have to hit the gym and become more versatile with his punching selections/sequences. Lessons learned for Rodriguez.
Old man Hank is kicking Zepeda’s ass.
Upset Saturday Continues.
If I was Zepeda, I would be embarrassed. I have Lundy winning the fight. After 8.
98-92? Wow, that is Butt Fucking Bullshit.
I could understand 95-94, but not 98-92.
And, I thought Hank won the fight.
Zepeda made that fight far too difficult for himself. Lundy has always displayed a moderately slippery defense in absence of inside pressure and body punching. Zepeda did not use his youth, physical strength and body punching for inside pressure on Lundy.
As for a pressure free Lundy, he fought well with those old legs.
Even Zepeda looked a little embarrassed to be picked up after getting that decision.
Unanimous, BS i knew they wasn’t going to give it to Lundy though I thought he won.
I agree. Lundy was robbed.
I really hope Ramirez wins this fight. I think Taylor is a dick.
Ramirez is whining and complaining to the ref too much in this fight for me. Starting to look like he doesn’t want to be in there.
I would love to see Taylor beat up Terrence “Bud” Crawford. I think he can do it.
Lundy definitely deserved that decision…98-92??? WTF what were the judges looking at? That’s pitiful….