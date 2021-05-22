WBC #1, WBO #6 super lightweight Jose “Chon” Zepeda (34-2, 26 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs) in the Taylor-Ramirez co-feature on Saturday night inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Coming off his fight of the decade against Ivan Baranchyk last October, Zepeda-Lundy was a uneventful performance with Zepeda winning 98-92 3x.

In an upset, junior welterweight Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (16-2-1, 5 KOs) won an eight round majority decision over previously unbeaten Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs). Scores were 76-76, 78-74, 78-74.

Featherweight Jose Enrique Vivas (21-1, 11 KOs) somehow beat Louie Coria (12-5, 7 KOs) by eight round unanimous decision. Coria dropped Vivas twice in round three. Vivas was also deducted a point for a low blow in round four. Scores were 75-74 3x for Vivas.

Unbeaten local junior lightweight Andres Cortes (14-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Eduardo “Thunder” Garza (15-4-1, 8 KOs) over eight workmanlike rounds. Scores 77-75, 78-74, 79-73.

Two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (7-1, 4 KOs) outscored Ryan Allen (10-5-1 5 KOs) over six rounds. Scores: 60-53 2x and 59-54.

Unbeaten lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Jose Luis Gallegos (20-11, 15 KOs). Time was 1:40.

Middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (4-0, 2 KOs), who was once the top-ranked American amateur at 165 pounds, stopped Calvin Metcalf (10-6-1, 3 KOs) at 1:33 of round four.