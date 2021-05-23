WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced on ESPN that he has signed a contract to fight Deontay Wilder in the third fight of a trilogy. Fury said the bout will be the first live gate at the 65,000 Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Date is TBA. Fury stated that he’s going to smash Wilder first, then Joshua.

“This guy is a glutton for punishment,” said Fury. “He’s an idiot. He got absolutely dismantled and smashed to bits in our last fight and he wants that all over again. He’s telling people I cracked his skull, I injured his shoulder, I done his bicep, yet he wants to get in there with me again. It’s one of two things. He’s absolutely crazy or he’s a sucker for punishment. I’ve gotta beat up Deontay Wilder a bit better than last time because he didn’t get a good enough hiding. This time I’m going to really double, double treble smash him.

“AJ’s got a big mouth with no substance. [That fight] happens this year. I’m gonna deal with this mug, knock him out cold. Then I’m gonna deal with the other guy straightaway.”